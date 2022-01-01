RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Évry-Courcouronnes
A Jean René MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON- Le havre 1962 - 1966
-
Lycée Claude Lebois- Saint chamond 1967 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
LES CABLES DE LYON- Lyon 1970 - 1973
-
LOUIS PAGET SA- Venissieux 1977 - 1980
-
SLECMI- Venissieux 1980 - 1991
-
Cordon Sa- Dinan 1991 - 1994
-
GUITTON- Montlhery 1994 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :A Jean René MARTINEZ
-
Vit à :
EVRY, France
-
Né le :
9 mai 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
A Jean René MARTINEZ a ajouté LOUIS PAGET SA à son parcours professionnel
-
A Jean René MARTINEZ a ajouté LES CABLES DE LYON à son parcours professionnel
-
A Jean René MARTINEZ a ajouté GUITTON à son parcours professionnel
-
A Jean René MARTINEZ a ajouté Cordon Sa à son parcours professionnel
-
A Jean René MARTINEZ a ajouté SLECMI à son parcours professionnel
-
A Jean René MARTINEZ a ajouté Lycée Claude Lebois à son parcours scolaire
-
A Jean René MARTINEZ a ajouté ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON à son parcours scolaire