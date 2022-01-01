Abdelaziz AMRANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Abdelaziz AMRANI

  • Vit à :

    VALENCE, France

  • Né le :

    18 oct. 1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    écrivain

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :