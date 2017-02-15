Agnes MEUNIER-VILLARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COTE- Sorbiers 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- La talaudiere 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Saint-louis- Saint etienne 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
MEUBLES CHANUT - Vendeuse- Saint etienne 1989 - 1996
-
LES DECORS DE LISE - VENDEUSE- Saint etienne 1996 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Agnes MEUNIER-VILLARD
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT ETIENNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 juin 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Agnes MEUNIER-VILLARD a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 5 février