Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
IUT COLMAR- Colmar
GTR1999 - 2001
-
UNIVERSITE FRANCOIS RABELAIS TOURS- Blois
Lic Professionnelle Securite & Qualite en Telecommunication2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Telecom And Network - Head of the Department (Administratif)- Dubai 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ahmed ALLOGHANI
-
Vit à :
COLMAR, Emirats Arabes Unis
-
Né le :
7 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
