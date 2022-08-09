Alain ALAIN MARTIN (MARTIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Gretz Armainvilliers)- Gretz armainvilliers 1967 - 1970
-
Lycée Professionnel (Quinault)- Paris 1979 - 1982
-
QUINAULT- Paris 1980 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
Service Historique De L'armée De L'air- Vincennes 1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Laboratoire Photo Professionnel Charles Goossens- Paris 1984 - 1989
-
Marcel Varret - Employé (Autre)- Paris 1989 - 1990
-
Labo Photo Pro Marcel Varret- Paris 1989 - 1990
-
Laboratoire Eco - Employé (Autre)- Lognes 1991 - 1993
-
DEPHTI - Employé (Autre)- Paris 1993 - 2004
-
Histoires De Goût - Autre (Direction générale)- La ferte sous jouarre 2004 - 2006
-
Fm Logistic - Ouvrier (Production)- FONTENAY TRESIGNY 2006 - 2006
-
ARJO WIGGINS SECURITY SAS - Autre (Autre)- Jouy sur morin 2006 - 2008
-
Labo Photo Pro Marcel Varret- Paris 2008 - 2009
-
RENARD SARL - DIVERS (Autre)- Pecy 2008 - 2009
-
Aerosphalte- La ferte gaucher 2009 - 2010
-
Rot- Gretz armainvilliers 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alain ALAIN MARTIN (MARTIN)
-
Vit à :
VILLENEUVE-SUR-BELLOT, France
-
Né le :
9 avril 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à m'écrire un petit message!
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Alain ALAIN MARTIN (MARTIN) a reconnu Alain MARTIN sur la photo retouche photo
-
Alain ALAIN MARTIN (MARTIN) a reconnu Alain MARTIN sur la photo s.h.a.a 1983
-
Alain ALAIN MARTIN (MARTIN) a ajouté Quinault à son parcours scolaire
-
Alain ALAIN MARTIN (MARTIN) a reconnu Alain MARTIN sur la photo retouche photo