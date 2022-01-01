Alain ALAIN RICHIER (RICHIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUYNEMER- Marignane 1961 - 1963
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain ALAIN RICHIER (RICHIER)
-
Vit Ã :
AUBAGNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 juil. 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE RECHERCHE DES CAMARADES DE CLASSE DE MARIGNANE ANNEE 1955 1963
Profession :
Responsable comptable
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
