Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU HAUT TELEMLY- Alger 1958 - maintenant
-
LYCEE D AULNAY- Aulnay sous bois 1966 - 1971
-
IUT INFO VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse 1971 - 1974
Parcours militaire
-
Ba110- Creil 1974 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
UAP INFORMATIQUE CHARRAS- Courbevoie 1975 - 1996
-
AXA France Services (AXA)- PARIS 1996 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alain NUNZIATO
-
Vit Ã :
THIAIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 oct. 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
