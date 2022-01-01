Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chelles dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Alban GALLAIS DUTRIEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • Anc93

     -  Neuilly sur marne 1992 - 2011

Parcours entreprise

  • AFFUTEC  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Le blanc mesnil 2000 - 2003

  • LA GENERALE INDUSTRIE  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bobigny

    Commerial en machine a bois

    2003 - 2008

  • Homag France S.a.  - Ingénieur commercial de la région Parisienne (Commercial)

     -  Schiltigheim 2008 - maintenant

Parcours associatif

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :