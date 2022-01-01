Albert ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Florensac 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Voltaire- Florensac 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Sainte-marthe- Pezenas 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Pezenas 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Mermoz- Montpellier 1988 - 1991
-
Université Paul Valery : Montpellier Iii- Montpellier 1991 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
54e Ra- Hyeres 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
OSLO ULLERN FRIVILLIGHETSSENTRALEN- Oslo 1998 - 1998
-
COX COMMUNICATIONS- San diego 2000 - 2001
-
Settlementcentral.com- Seattle 2001 - 2004
-
Lebros Mdc Inc.- Bremerton 2004 - 2007
-
Aditi Technologies - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bellevue 2007 - 2007
-
Microsoft - Informaticien (Informatique)- REDMOND 2007 - maintenant
-
Microsoft - Regional Engineering Manager (Informatique)- SINGAPOUR 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Albert ROUX
-
Vit à :
SINGAPOUR, Singapour
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie, deux enfants. Je travaille pour Microsoft specialise dans la fraude et la cyber-criminalite. J'ai quitte la France en 1997. J'ai vecu en Norvege et pas mal voyage avant de m'installer aux Etats-Unis pendant 12 ans. Je vis maintenant a Singapour en Asie depuis 2011.
Profession :
Regional Engineering Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Albert ROUX a ajouté Microsoft Asia Pacific à son parcours professionnel