Albert ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Albert ROUX

  • Vit à :

    SINGAPOUR, Singapour

  • Né en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marie, deux enfants. Je travaille pour Microsoft specialise dans la fraude et la cyber-criminalite. J'ai quitte la France en 1997. J'ai vecu en Norvege et pas mal voyage avant de m'installer aux Etats-Unis pendant 12 ans. Je vis maintenant a Singapour en Asie depuis 2011.

  • Profession :

    Regional Engineering Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :