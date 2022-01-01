Alberto CARVALHO (ALBERT CARVALHO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Alphonse Daudet- Groslay 1982 - 1984
-
Collège L'ardillière De Nézant- Saint brice sous foret 1984 - 1986
Parcours militaire
-
403e Ra - Plombier (Technique)- Chaumont 1995 - 1996
-
403eraa Semoutier - Plombier (Technique)- Chaumont 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alberto CARVALHO (ALBERT CARVALHO)
-
Vit à :
MOLIERES, France
-
Né le :
2 sept. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
