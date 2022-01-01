RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clermont-Ferrand dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE TRONGET- Tronget 1982 - 1986
Collège Charlotte Delbo- Tronget 1991 - 1996
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Geneviève Vincent- Commentry 1996 - 1998
Lycée Geneviève Vincent- Commentry 1996 - 1998
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers De La Croix Rouge Française- Moulins 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
Chu Clermont-ferrand- Clermont ferrand 2001 - 2004
Orpea- MOZAC 2004 - 2009
HOPITAL LOCAL DE BILLOM - Aide soignante (Autre)- Billom 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Alexandra MARCHEPOIL
Vit à :
CLERMONT FERRAND, France
Née en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello,si vous me reconnaissez n hesitez pas a me contacter.
je suis mariée et j ai deux garcons!! a bientot.
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3