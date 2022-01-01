Alexandra BIDWELL (MARTIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Sacre-coeur- Agen 1979 - 1987
-
Collège Félix Aunac- Agen 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Polyvalent Saint-caprais- Agen 1991 - 1994
-
Université Michel De Montaigne : Bordeaux Iii- Bordeaux 1994 - 1998
-
CFA VENTE STEPHENSON- Paris
BTS TOURISME EN ALTERNANCE2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
EUROSTARS- Paris 2000 - 2002
-
BRASIL TROPICAL- Paris
Privatisations et organisations de soirées2002 - 2004
-
HOTEL ROC E FIORI- Porto vecchio 2004 - 2004
-
TRANSUNIVERS- Paris 2005 - 2007
-
AMPLITUDES- Toulouse 2007 - 2014
-
Pôle Emploi- Toulouse 2015 - 2016
-
CROUS DE TOULOUSE - Adjointe administrative (Ressources humaines)- Toulouse 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandra BIDWELL (MARTIN)
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Née le :
19 juin 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
ME VOILA DE RETOUR DANS MON SUD NATAL APRES QUELQUES ANNEES D'ELOIGNEMENT...
Profession :
Tourisme
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Croatie - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - Monténégro - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
Alexandra BIDWELL (MARTIN) a ajouté Pôle Emploi à son parcours professionnel
-
Alexandra BIDWELL (MARTIN) a ajouté CROUS DE TOULOUSE à son parcours professionnel