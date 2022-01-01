Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AMELIE- Wittelsheim 1982 - 1987
-
Ecole Maternelle Amélie Ii- Wittelsheim 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Charles Peguy- Wittelsheim 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Scheurer Kestner- Thann 1991 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY)
-
Vit Ã :
ZIMMERSHEIM, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 juil. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Commerciale
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) a reconnu Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) sur la photo 2de 5
-
Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) a reconnu Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) a reconnu Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) sur la photo 3èmeA
-
Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) a reconnu Alexandra LAGARDE (VOSTRY) sur la photo 4ème A