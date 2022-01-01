Alexandra NEBRA (BAILLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
CERCLE NAUTIQUE DES BORDES- Chennevieres sur marne 1984 - 1988
LES PINGOUINS DE LA MARNE- Le perreux sur marne 1988 - 1990
CHBV- Nogent sur marne 1988 - 1989
L'igloo- Nogent sur marne 1989 - 1992
ALP- Le perreux sur marne 1990 - 1994
CSN VOLLEY- Noisy le grand 1994 - 1996
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES HAUTS DE CHENNEVIERES- Chennevieres sur marne 1984 - 1988
Collège Pierre Brossolette- Le perreux sur marne 1988 - 1992
Lycée Edouard Branly- Nogent sur marne 1992 - 1993
Lycée Paul Doumer- Le perreux sur marne 1993 - 1996
Lycée Paul Doumer- Le perreux sur marne 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
ROSE BONBON- Argentat 1996 - 1996
ROSE BONBON- La palmire 1997 - 1997
ROSE BONBON- La rochelle 1998 - 1998
La Samaritaine- Paris 1998 - 1998
CLEAN SOLS- Moissy cramayel 1999 - 1999
ROSE BONBON- La rochelle 1999 - 1999
Saroc- Charenton le pont 1999 - 1999
Natixis Lease (Natixis)- CHARENTON LE PONT 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandra NEBRA (BAILLARD)
Vit à :
BRADENTON, Etats-Unis
Née le :
26 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ravie de vous revoir pour partager ensemble tous nos vieux souvenirs.
à très bientôt je l'espère ...
Alex
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Japon - Nouvelle-Zélande - Russie