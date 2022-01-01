Alexandra SCHNEIDER (FONTANNEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Gehe Pharma Handel  - Employée de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Stuttgart 1996 - 2001

  • CELESIO AG  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Stuttgart 2001 - maintenant

    Je vis depuis la fin de mes études en Allemagne, à Stuttgart.
    NŽhésitez pas à me passer un petit message....

    Purchasing Manager

    marié(e)

    2

