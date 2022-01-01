Alexandra SCHNEIDER (FONTANNEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE SAINTE LOUISE DE MARILLAC- Limoges 1977 - 1984
Collège Pierre Donzelot- Limoges 1984 - 1989
Lycée Gay Lussac- Limoges 1989 - 1992
EUROPEAN BUSINESS PROGRAMME FRANCE GROUPE ESC BORDEAUX- Talence 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Gehe Pharma Handel - Employée de service marketing (Marketing)- Stuttgart 1996 - 2001
CELESIO AG - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Stuttgart 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandra SCHNEIDER (FONTANNEAU)
Vit à :
STUTTGART, Allemagne
Née le :
14 juin 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vis depuis la fin de mes études en Allemagne, à Stuttgart.
NŽhésitez pas à me passer un petit message....
Profession :
Purchasing Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2