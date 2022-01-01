RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Witry-lès-Reims dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT ANDRE ROGELET- Reims 1980 - 1987
-
Collège La Source- Rilly la montagne 1990 - 1993
-
CFA AVENUE DE LYSER- Reims 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre ALEXANDRE CHRETIEN (CHRETIEN)
-
Vit à :
WITRY LES REIMS, France
-
Né en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Responsable d agence en plomberie chauffage climatisation à Reims
Profession :
Responsable d agence
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
