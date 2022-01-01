Alexandre ALEXANDRE DALLONGEVILLE (DALLONGEVILLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Saint junien 1976 - 1981
-
Lycée Paul Eluard- Saint junien 1981 - 1985
-
Ece Ecole Centrale D'electronique- Paris 1985 - 1988
-
3il (Institut D'ingenierie Informatique)- Limoges 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Canal Plus - Resp service Architecture Technique (Informatique)- PARIS 1997 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre ALEXANDRE DALLONGEVILLE (DALLONGEVILLE)
-
Vit Ã :
CROISSY BEAUBOURG, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
