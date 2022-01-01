Alexandre Camille Gabriel EVRARD (ALEXANDRE CAMILLE GABRIEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Richelieu- La roche sur yon
3 ieme1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Roc- La roche sur yon
Stt1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre Camille Gabriel EVRARD (ALEXANDRE CAMILLE GABRIEL)
-
Vit à :
ST HERMINE, France
-
Né le :
16 sept. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Alexandre Camille Gabriel EVRARD (ALEXANDRE CAMILLE GABRIEL) a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame Du Roc à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandre Camille Gabriel EVRARD (ALEXANDRE CAMILLE GABRIEL) a ajouté Collège Richelieu à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandre Camille Gabriel EVRARD (ALEXANDRE CAMILLE GABRIEL) a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo