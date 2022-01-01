RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de CorseLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Corse
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA MARLIERE- Tourcoing 1992 - 2000
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 2000 - 2004
-
LICP- Tourcoing 2004 - 2008
-
Eic - Tourcoing- Tourcoing 2008 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Amandine LAHOUSSE (AMANDINE LAHOUSSE)
-
Vit à :
CARBUCCIA, France
-
Née le :
18 juil. 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
