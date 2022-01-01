RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Romorantin-LanthenayLe résultat du brevet à Romorantin-Lanthenay
Amine MANICHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LAMARTINE- Lambersart 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Anne Frank- Lambersart 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lambersart 1994 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Amine MANICHE
-
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
-
Né le :
21 nov. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible