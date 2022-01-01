Anaelle LEPAROUX (TRICOIRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BEAUREGARD- Saint herblain 1992 - maintenant
-
Collège Anne De Bretagne- Saint herblain 1997 - maintenant
-
Lycée Albert Camus- Nantes 2001 - 2002
-
Lycée Du Sacré-coeur- Nantes 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
NISSAN NANTES REAGROUP - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Saint herblain 2005 - 2007
-
OCEAN MEDICAL- Sainte luce sur loire 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anaelle LEPAROUX (TRICOIRE)
-
Vit à :
PETIT MARS, France
-
Née le :
9 mars 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ASSISTANTE DE GESTION
Situation familiale :
marié(e)