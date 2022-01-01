Angelique HUET (TACHEVIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA PAIX GROUPE- Amiens 1979 - 1984
ECOLE PIGEONNIER- Amiens 1980 - 1985
Collège Béranger- Peronne 1985 - 1989
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- Peronne
voie generale bac d1989 - 1993
Parcours club
ASC- Amiens 1980 - 1982
Asc Athlétisme- Amiens 1984 - 1985
ALJV PERONNE- Peronne 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Intermarché Bohain- Bohain en vermandois 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Angelique HUET (TACHEVIN)
Vit Ã :
GROUGIS, France
NÃ©e le :
20 mars 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de rayon
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
