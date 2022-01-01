Angelique VELAZQUEZ (ANGELIQUE VELAZQUEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Bollene 1990 - 1993
-
Collège Rivier- Bourg saint andeol 1998 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Angelique VELAZQUEZ (ANGELIQUE VELAZQUEZ)
-
Vit à :
BOLLENE, France
-
Née le :
10 juin 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Angelique VELAZQUEZ (ANGELIQUE VELAZQUEZ) a ajouté Collège Rivier à son parcours scolaire
-
Angelique VELAZQUEZ (ANGELIQUE VELAZQUEZ) a ajouté ECOLE MARIE CURIE à son parcours scolaire