Anne Marie MATELOT (ROUSSELIN)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
FERDINAND BUISSON- Limay 1971 - 1980
-
Collège Albert Thierry- Limay 1979 - 1981
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Les mureaux 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Francois Villon- Les mureaux 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Mantes la jolie 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Mantes la jolie 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan - Hotesse point info + contrat Ã©tudiant (Commercial)- MANTES LA JOLIE 1989 - 1991
-
Commerçante Barneville Carteret- Barneville carteret 1993 - 1997
-
Cinéma Odéon - SecrÃ©taire de direction (Autre)- Cherbourg 2000 - 2001
-
Europcar- CHERBOURG 2001 - 2007
-
Morlaix - AssociÃ©e gÃ©rante (Autre)- Saint martin des champs 2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Club Hippique Stéphan Lypca- Barneville carteret 1993 - 1997
-
L'etrier Cherbourgeois- Cherbourg 1998 - 1999
-
VILLAGE EQUESTRE DE BRIX- Brix 2006 - 2007
-
Plouvorn équitation- Plouvorn 2007 - 2008
-
Ecuries De Kerrous- Bodilis 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Anne Marie MATELOT (ROUSSELIN)
-
Vit Ã :
LES GENETTES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
GÃ©rante sociÃ©tÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Anne Marie MATELOT (ROUSSELIN) a reconnu Anne marie MATELOT (ROUSSELIN) sur la photo 5ème D