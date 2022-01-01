Anne Marie MATELOT (ROUSSELIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Auchan  - Hotesse point info + contrat Ã©tudiant (Commercial)

     -  MANTES LA JOLIE 1989 - 1991

  • Commerçante Barneville Carteret

     -  Barneville carteret 1993 - 1997

  • Cinéma Odéon  - SecrÃ©taire de direction (Autre)

     -  Cherbourg 2000 - 2001

  • Europcar

     -  CHERBOURG 2001 - 2007

  • Morlaix  - AssociÃ©e gÃ©rante (Autre)

     -  Saint martin des champs 2007 - maintenant

  • Profession :

    GÃ©rante sociÃ©tÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

