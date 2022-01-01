RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Colombier
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Angres 1961 - 1965
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Angres 1965 - 1970
-
Collège Jean Vilar- Angres 1970 - 1975
-
Lycée Henri Darras- Lievin 1975 - 1979
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers De La Croix Rouge Française- Arras 1979 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Anne-Marie THOMAS (LOUART)
-
Vit Ã :
COLOMBIER, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
