Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole J. Zay-nattiers- Abbeville 1979 - 1984
Collège Ponthieu- Abbeville 1984 - 1989
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1989 - 1992
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1992 - 1994
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 2010 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
BIJOUTERIE JALADIS MAILLARD - RESPONSABLE (Commercial)- Rouen 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Anne Marie TREUNET- WATEL (WATEL)
Vit Ã :
ROUEN, France
NÃ©e en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée,1 fille Julie 11 ans
Profession :
Responsable bijouterie
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
Anne Marie TREUNET- WATEL (WATEL) a reconnu Anne marie TREUNET- WATEL (WATEL) sur la photo troisième 5