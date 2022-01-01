RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Coin-lès-Cuvry
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE CHRETIENNE- Metz 1976 - 1982
-
Collège Sainte-chrétienne- Metz 1982 - 1986
-
INSTITUTION DE LA SALLE- Metz 1986 - 1991
-
E.n.i.l.- Aurillac 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Agricole- Lincoln 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Agricole De Rethel- Rethel 1994 - 1995
-
CENTRE CONSULAIRE DE FORMATION- Laxou 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Carigel Jarny Glaces - Représentante France/Luxembourg (Commercial)- Jarny 1996 - 1999
-
ETLIN - Représentante puis télévendeuse (Commercial)- Metz 1999 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anne RICHERT (FOURNIER)
-
Vit à :
COIN LES CUVRY, France
-
Née le :
31 janv. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Quoi de plus normal que de se retourner vers le passé pour avancer....................
Profession :
Assistante commerciale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
