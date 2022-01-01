RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Frelinghien
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Sainte-adele- Tourcoing 1971 - 1975
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA CONSOLATION- Tourcoing 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1985 - 1986
-
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1986 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anne Sophie BAILLY (VILLEZ)
-
Vit à :
FRELINGHIEN, France
-
Née le :
13 janv. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée, nous avons 4 enfants.
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3