Anne-Sophie LECLERCQ (BELMONTE)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Tourcoing 1977 - 1982
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1982 - 1985
C.e.s La Marliere- Tourcoing 1985 - 1987
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1987 - 1988
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
ADJOINT ADMINISTRATIF - ADJOINT ADMINISTRATIF (Autre)- Marcq en baroeul 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Anne-Sophie LECLERCQ (BELMONTE)
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
19 févr. 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'espère retrouver des amies d'enfance
Profession :
Adjoint administrative
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2