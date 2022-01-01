Annie ALARCON (BONNEFOY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Amicale Laïque De Gymnastique- Paray le monial 1970 - 1974
-
EVEIL- Chalon sur saone 1975 - 1977
-
Groupe Artistique La Parodienne- Paray le monial 1980 - 1984
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège René Cassin- Paray le monial 1972 - 1975
-
Collège Saint-dominique- Chalon sur saone 1975 - 1977
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Paray le monial 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycee Du Sacre Coeur Paray Le Monial- Paray le monial 1978 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Annie ALARCON (BONNEFOY)
-
-
NÃ©e en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
