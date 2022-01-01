Annie ANNIE (ROUSSEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT CHARLES DE SERIN- Lyon 1960 - 1967
-
COLLEGE PLACE MOREL- Lyon 1968 - 1970
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Annie ANNIE (ROUSSEL)
-
Vit à :
LA SEYNE SUR MER, France
-
Née le :
18 avril 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Annie ANNIE (ROUSSEL) a ajouté College Place Morel à son parcours scolaire
-
Annie ANNIE (ROUSSEL) a reconnu Annie ROUSSEL (VINCENT-CABOUD) sur la photo serin
-
Annie ANNIE (ROUSSEL) a reconnu Annie ROUSSEL (VINCENT-CABOUD) sur la photo cp
-
Annie ANNIE (ROUSSEL) a reconnu Annie ROUSSEL (VINCENT-CABOUD) sur la photo ce1