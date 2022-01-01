Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Font-pre- Toulon 1970 - 1975
-
COLLEGE ST JEAN DU VAR- Toulon 1976 - 1980
-
CFA DU BEAUSSET- Toulon 1980 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Annie MARTIN (LAURENT)
-
Vit à :
TOULON, France
-
Née le :
14 avril 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et tous,
Profession :
Secrétaire comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) a reconnu Magali TAILLEPIED (LECACHEUR) sur la photo classe CM2 - institutrice Mlle SICARD
-
Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) a reconnu Adeline BELMON (RODRIGUEZ) sur la photo classe CM2 - institutrice Mlle SICARD
-
Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) a reconnu Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) sur la photo CM2
-
Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) a reconnu Thierry SORIANO sur la photo classe CM2 - institutrice Mlle SICARD
-
Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) a reconnu Sylvie MICHEL (MARTINENQ) sur la photo classe CM2 - institutrice Mlle SICARD
-
Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) a reconnu Serge MARTIN sur la photo classe CM2 - institutrice Mlle SICARD
-
Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) a reconnu Annie MARTIN (LAURENT) sur la photo classe CM2 - institutrice Mlle SICARD