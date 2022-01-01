Annie TALABOT (JUGE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Annie TALABOT (JUGE)

  • Vit Ã  :

    SOLIGNAC, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    12 avril 1954 (68 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages