Antoine ANTOINE (ANTOINE LE GAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Reze 2014 - 2018
-
Collège Saint-paul- Reze 2019 - 2020
-
Collège Saint Blaise- Saint blaise 2020 - 2022
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine ANTOINE (ANTOINE LE GAL)
-
Vit à :
REZE, France
-
Né le :
26 mars 2008 (15 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Antoine ANTOINE (ANTOINE LE GAL) a ajouté Collège Saint Blaise à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine ANTOINE (ANTOINE LE GAL) a ajouté Collège Saint-paul à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine ANTOINE (ANTOINE LE GAL) a ajouté ECOLE NOTRE DAME à son parcours scolaire