RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac au Blanc-MesnilLe résultat du brevet au Blanc-Mesnil
Antonina CREA (ZAMPAGLIONE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Fosse 5- Libercourt 1964 - 1970
-
Collège Jean De Saint-aubert- Libercourt 1970 - 1975
-
CES DE LIBERCOURT- Libercourt 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Denis Diderot- Carvin 1976 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antonina CREA (ZAMPAGLIONE)
-
Vit à :
LE BLANC MESNIL, France
-
Née en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SI VOUS VOUS RECONNAISSEZ SUR LES PHOTOS DE CLASSE CONTACTEZ MOI...
Profession :
Mere au foyer
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2