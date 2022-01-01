Armande Christine DE OLIVEIRA SANTOS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES FINS- Annecy 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Raoul Blanchard- Annecy 1988 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Armande Christine DE OLIVEIRA SANTOS
-
Vit Ã :
ANNECY, Portugal
-
NÃ©e en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Armande Christine DE OLIVEIRA SANTOS a reconnu Elodie BOUVET sur la photo 6ème5 1988-89
-
Armande Christine DE OLIVEIRA SANTOS a reconnu Cristina SANTOS (DE OLIVEIRA ARMANDE CHRISTINE) sur la photo 6ème5 1988-89
-
Armande Christine DE OLIVEIRA SANTOS a ajoutÃ© ECOLE LES FINS Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Armande Christine DE OLIVEIRA SANTOS a ajoutÃ© Collège Raoul Blanchard Ã son parcours scolaire