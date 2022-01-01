Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac au HavreLe résultat du brevet au Havre

Armelle FOUACHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Armelle FOUACHE

  • Vit à :

    LE HAVRE, France

  • Née le :

    11 juin 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis maman de deux enfants Marie agée de 12 ans et de Maxime qui lui a 10 ans : mes 2 amours.

  • Profession :

    Infirmiere liberale

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :