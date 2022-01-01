RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Corps-Nuds
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT CHRISTOPHE- Lorient 1974 - 1981
Collège Institut De La Retraite- Lorient 1981 - 1987
Lycée Saint-joseph- Lorient 1987 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
France Télécom- 1992 - 1992
France Télécom- 1993 - 1999
France Télécom- 1999 - 2006
ORANGE- Rennes 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Arnaud CATIAU-TRISTANT
Vit Ã :
CORPS NUDS, France
NÃ© le :
26 avril 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Arnaud CATIAU-TRISTANT a ajoutÃ© ORANGE Ã son parcours professionnel
Arnaud CATIAU-TRISTANT a reconnu Arnaud CATIAU-TRISTANT (CATIAU) sur la photo 1 ère année de B.E.P Electricité
Arnaud CATIAU-TRISTANT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Saint-joseph Ã son parcours scolaire
Arnaud CATIAU-TRISTANT a ajoutÃ© Collège Institut De La Retraite Ã son parcours scolaire
Arnaud CATIAU-TRISTANT a ajoutÃ© ECOLE SAINT CHRISTOPHE Ã son parcours scolaire