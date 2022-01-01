Arnaud ROLAND-GOSSELIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE DES FRANCS BOURGEOIS- Paris 1978 - 1979
-
Les Francs-bourgeois- Paris 1979 - 1982
-
IEP PARIS- Paris
Section Economique et Financière1983 - 1986
-
Université Paris Ix Dauphine- Paris
DESS 2241986 - 1987
Parcours militaire
-
DGA- Paris 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic - ATTACHE DE SECTEUR (Finance)- PARIS 1988 - 1990
-
BANQUE DU PHENIX - EXPLOITANT ENTREPRISES (Commercial)- Paris 1990 - 1996
-
Union Européenne De Cic - EXPLOITANT GRANDES ENTREPRISES (Commercial)- Paris 1996 - 1999
-
Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic - CHEF DE SECTEUR GRANDES ENTREPRISES (Commercial)- PARIS 2000 - 2006
-
Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic - RESPONSABLE ENGAGEMENTS FINANCEMENTS SPECIALISES (Finance)- PARIS 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud ROLAND-GOSSELIN
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
20 avril 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable engagements
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
