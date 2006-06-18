Arno PORTENSEIGNE (ARNO PORTENSEIGNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANDRE MALRAUX- La grande motte 2013 - 2017
-
Emmanuel D'alzon- Le grau du roi 2017 - 2022
-
LA MERCI LITTORAL- La grande motte 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arno PORTENSEIGNE (ARNO PORTENSEIGNE)
-
Vit à :
AIGUES-MORTES, France
-
Né le :
18 juin 2006 (16 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Arno PORTENSEIGNE (ARNO PORTENSEIGNE) a ajouté LA MERCI LITTORAL à son parcours scolaire
-
Arno PORTENSEIGNE (ARNO PORTENSEIGNE) a ajouté Emmanuel D'alzon à son parcours scolaire
-
Arno PORTENSEIGNE (ARNO PORTENSEIGNE) a ajouté ECOLE ANDRE MALRAUX à son parcours scolaire