Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE REGINA PACIS- Bagnolet 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Mixte Saint-andré- Nogent sur marne 1992 - 1997
-
Cfa Ferrandi-grégoire (Ccip) Site Ferrandi- Paris 1997 - 1998
-
Ecole Active De Coiffure G.garbis- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Professionnel Marcel Lamy- Paris 1999 - 2001
-
IFM SUP- Saint laurent du var 2009 - 2011
Parcours club
-
LES DEMOISELLES DES LILAS- Les lilas 1988 - 1992
-
BOXING CLUB DU VAL DE SAIRE- Saint vaast la hougue
Aeroboxe2012 - 2015
-
PONEY CLUB DU VAL DE SAIRE- Reville 2012 - 2018
-
Jeux équestres Mondiaux Normandie 2014. Epreuves Préparatoire De 2013- Sartilly
Chauffeur des officiels pour les Ã©preuves prÃ©paratoires des JEM 2014 en Normandie sur le site de Sartilly.( Epreuve d'endurance )2013 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
Salon - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Clichy 2000 - 2004
-
Sarbacane - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Peymeinade 2004 - 2006
-
Métamorphose - Chef d'entreprise (Profession libÃ©rale)- Cabris 2006 - 2011
-
Armelle Simon Coiffure - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Equeurdreville hainnevill 2013 - 2014
-
Art Et Coiffure - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Barfleur 2014 - 2015
-
Les Boucles De Diane - Chef d' entreprise (Autre)- Quettehou 2016 - 2023
Parcours de vacances
-
CLUB MED- Cefalu 2001 - 2001
-
CLUB MED LA DOUCE- Djerba 2002 - 2002
-
CLUB MED- Cefalu 2002 - 2002
-
CLUB MED DA BALAIA- Da balaÃ¯a 2003 - 2003
-
Otranto- Otranto 2003 - 2003
-
Club Med Colombus Island - Bahamas- Bahamas 2008 - 2008
-
Club Cala Blanca- Ibiza 2009 - 2009
-
CLUB MED LA PALMYRE- Les mathes 2015 - 2015
-
Camping Parc Bellevue- Cannes 2016 - 2016
-
Camping Parc Bellevue- Cannes 2017 - 2017
-
Camping Parc Bellevue- Cannes 2018 - 2018
-
Camping L'orée Du Bois- Les mathes 2019 - 2019
-
Camping L'orée Du Bois- Les mathes 2020 - 2020
-
CAMPING LES VAGUES- Vendres 2021 - 2021
Parcours associatif
-
Cap Est Cotentin- Quettehou 2020 - maintenant
-
Conseillere Municipale Mairie De Quettehou- Quettehou 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Aurore ARLAUD-DEFRES (ARLAUD)
-
Vit Ã :
ANNEVILLE EN SAIRE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 janv. 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ici pour retrouver du monde et voir un peu ce que nous sommes devenus
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chine - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pologne - Russie - SuÃ¨de - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie
-
