Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU GRAND MORIN LA FERTE GAUCHER- La ferte gaucher 2003 - maintenant
-
Collège Jean Campin- La ferte gaucher 2009 - 2012
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole La Bretonnière- Chailly en brie 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Axel MEZEMMEROUNE
-
Vit à :
LA FERTÉ GAUCHER, France
-
Né le :
7 juin 1993 (28 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
