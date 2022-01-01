RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Annezin
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ste Therese-sacre Coeur (Lens)- Lens 1984 - 1991
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Saint omer 1991 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole De La Haute Somme Site Ribemont Sur Ancre- Ribemont sur ancre 1995 - 1997
-
Institut Agricole Sainte-marie- Aire sur la lys 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel- Aire sur la lys 1996 - 1998
-
Lpa De Ribemont Sur Ancre- Ribemont 1998 - 2001
-
Lpa Sées- Sees
bts agricoles2000 - 2002
-
MAESTRIS- Lille 2009 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Manege De Carvin- Carvin 1985 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Axelle BASCOP (KORDALSKI)
-
Vit Ã :
HENIN BEAUMONT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 avril 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ChargÃ© d'affaires
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis
