Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Calyon (Crédit Agricole)  - Cadre financier (Finance)

     -  LONDRES

    Final Internship required for the graduation program of the diplôme de Grande Ecole d'Ingénieurs (Master's degree).

    2005 - 2005

  • MUREX  - Cadre financier (Finance)

     -  Paris

    As a Financial consultant, I must have a strong educational background in applied and fundamental mathematics, finance or accounting and a strong interest for financial markets. I also must be reasonably comfortable in a technical environment similar to those used by network systems. A developed and keen sense of teamwork is of paramount importance for all activities.

    2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Azip SAUHABAH

  • Vit à :

    PUTEAUX, France

  • Né en :

    1981 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages