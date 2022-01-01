Azip SAUHABAH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'aéronautique Et De L'espace (Supaero)- Toulouse 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Calyon (Crédit Agricole) - Cadre financier (Finance)- LONDRES
Final Internship required for the graduation program of the diplôme de Grande Ecole d'Ingénieurs (Master's degree).2005 - 2005
-
MUREX - Cadre financier (Finance)- Paris
As a Financial consultant, I must have a strong educational background in applied and fundamental mathematics, finance or accounting and a strong interest for financial markets. I also must be reasonably comfortable in a technical environment similar to those used by network systems. A developed and keen sense of teamwork is of paramount importance for all activities.2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Azip SAUHABAH
-
Vit à :
PUTEAUX, France
-
Né en :
1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
