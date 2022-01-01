Beatrice GRIMAUX AUCOIN (GRIMAUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Primaire Du Neufbourg- Le neufbourg 1977 - 1983
Ecole Waldeck-rousseau- Les lilas 1983 - 1984
Collège Marie Curie- Les lilas 1984 - 1988
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Pantin 1988 - 1992
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Télé Marketing Service- Cachan 1995 - 1997
Euro Acting- Rosny sous bois 1997 - 1997
Chronopost- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Beatrice GRIMAUX AUCOIN (GRIMAUX)
Vit à :
ASNIÈRES-SUR-SEINE, France
Née le :
27 nov. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargée de gestion RH
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
