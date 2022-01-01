Beatrice PINET (BILLEBAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire- Chatillon en bazois 1975 - 1983
-
Collège- Moulins engilbert 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Polyvalent Maurice Genevoix- Decize 1988 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Beatrice PINET (BILLEBAULT)
-
Vit à :
CERVON, France
-
Née le :
24 avril 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un petit petit bonjour à tous,je serais contente d'avoir de vos nouvelles ! a bientot
Profession :
Surveillante d'externat
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
