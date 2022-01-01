Beatrice ROYER (JACQUEMOND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE METARE COTTENCIERE- Saint etienne 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Le Portail Rouge- Saint etienne 1985 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Beatrice ROYER (JACQUEMOND)
-
Vit à :
VESOUL, France
-
Née le :
7 mai 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire commerciale
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Beatrice ROYER (JACQUEMOND)
DECES DE BEATRICE, LE 05/01/21, MON EPOUSE, MA STEPHANOISE, APRES 12 ANS DE LUTTE D'UN CANCER DU SEIN