Bénédicte CHARRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Bénédicte CHARRA

  • Vit à :

    LE PONT DE CLAIX, France

  • Née le :

    11 janv. 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages