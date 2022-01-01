Bénédicte CHARRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES TILLEULS- Thiais 1985 - 1988
-
ECOLE ROBERT SCHUMAN- Thiais 1988 - 1992
-
Collège Paul Klée- Thiais 1992 - 1993
-
Collège Fantin Latour- Grenoble 1993 - 1994
-
Collège Jules Flandrin- Meylan 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Du Grésivaudan- Meylan 1996 - 1997
-
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1998 - 2000
-
Université Stendhal : Grenoble Iii- Grenoble 2000 - 2001
-
ARIES- Grenoble 2001 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bénédicte CHARRA
-
Vit à :
LE PONT DE CLAIX, France
-
Née le :
11 janv. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
