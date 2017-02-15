Benedicte DERISSON (LEVEILLEY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA MARTELLE- Montpellier 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE LES GARRIGUES- Juvignac 1986 - 1989
-
Collège L'assomption- Montpellier 1989 - 1993
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Montpellier 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Marguerite Marie- Millau 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Privé Saint-gabriel- Saint affrique 1998 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Benedicte DERISSON (LEVEILLEY)
-
Vit Ã :
JUVIGNAC, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien qualitÃ© a la poste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - IndonÃ©sie - Madagascar - Mexique - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
-
