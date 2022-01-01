Benjamin Armand Adrien VIGNON (BENJAMIN ARMAND ADRIEN VIGNON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Noyon)- Noyon 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Notre-dame- Noyon 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1989 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benjamin Armand Adrien VIGNON (BENJAMIN ARMAND ADRIEN VIGNON)
-
Vit à :
MAZANGE, France
-
Né le :
17 août 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
